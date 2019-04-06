Albert Cummings

Albert Cummings returns to the Wildey!

Albert Cummings writes, plays and sings the blues like nobody else. He has played with and has been acclaimed by blues legends including B.B. King, Johnny Winter, and Buddy Guy.

The blues is best served up live, with an enthusiastic audience, and that's exactly what guitarist Albert Cummings does. Cummings effortlessly shifts from chimney subdued stylings to raucous roadhouse raunch to soaring yet stinging lead lines, driving his audience to frenzy in all the right places. There is a reason why Albert Cummings and his band has become a yearly favorite at the Wildey Theatre.

