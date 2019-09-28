ALL '60's PARTY INFO**

*When: Saturday, September 28th/FREE PARTY

*Time: 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

*Where: Mac's Time Out..... STREET PARTY (between 3rd and 4th Streets on BELLE ST.)

*Live Music.........NIGHTLIFE BAND (back by popular demand)

*Seating...... We will have enough seating for 400 people

*STREET FOOD will be offered by Mac's Time Out Lounge:

If you don't wish to eat Street Food, you could eat inside of Mac's or patronize any restaurant that you choose. Each person is responsible for their own food/drink.

If you are coming in from out of town and planning to attend, you need to make reservations now at the hotels/motels in the area. They will fill up fast.

P.S.....We always have a ‘WARM UP' Party the night before the big “60's Party that will be on Friday (September 27th) for all those coming in from out of town and those in town too.

****The Friday night 'WARM UP” Party will be held at Chez Marilyn's, located in the middle of 3rd Street, facing Belle Street. The music will be provided by Dave Foraker from the Class of '67 AHS. Gathering around 6:00 p.m. Music from 7 to 11 pm.

Please join us on this night of FUN before the '60's Party too!!

Come one, come ALL! The more the merrier!!

HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE BOTH NIGHTS!!!!