All 60's Party

When: Saturday, September 28, 2019 (FREE!)

Time: 6 until 11 p.m.

Where: Mac's Time Out...Street Party (between 3rd and 4th Streets on Belle Street)

Live Music with Nightlife Band (back by popular demand)

Seating: We will have enough seating for 400 people!

Street Food will be offered by Mac's Time Out Lounge!

If you don't wish to eat Street Food, you can eat inside at Mac's or patronize any restaurant that you choose.

Each person is responsible for their own food and drinks.

If you are coming in from out of town and planning to attend, you need to make reservations now at the hotels/motels in the area. They will fill up fast.

P.S. We always have a "Warm Up" party the night before the Big 60s Party that will take place on Friday, September 27 for all of those coming in from out of town and those local too!

The Friday night "Warm Up" party will be held at Chez Marilyn's, located in the middle of 3rd Street, facing Belle Street. The music will be provided by Dave Foraker from the Class of '67 AHS. Gathering around 6 p.m. Music from 7 until 11 p.m.

Hope to see everyone both nights!