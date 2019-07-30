All Aboard: Annual Train Day Returns to Alton

Kid’Cation Event features model trains, raffle for Amtrak tickets and even Abe Lincoln

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Alton, IL – July 29, 2019) Ride the rails into Alton for the fifth annual Train Day celebration on Tuesday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located in the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center, Train Day will feature model trains, giveaways, train safety representatives and a special visit by an Abraham Lincoln re-enactor courtesy of Looking for Lincoln. Kids can make a special Train Day craft from Party on Broadway, an art studio in Alton that specializes in creative group crafting projects. Free admission and free parking.

The first 400 kids to attend will enjoy cookies from Alton Square’s Cookie Factory Bakery. Kids will also receive free conductor hats, train whistles and coloring books while supplies last.

Train Day is part of Kid’Cation, an annual promotion by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. Kid’Cation runs through Aug. 4 and provides families affordable, end-of-summer-vacation options.

Adults will be able to participate in a raffle for two roundtrip Amtrak tickets from Alton to Chicago. There is no cost to enter, and the winner will be drawn at the close of Train Day. Must be 21 and older to enter the drawing and entrants need not be present to win.

“Train day allows us to showcase the transportation center, which opened in June 2017,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. “This is the second time we are hosting Train Day at this state-of-the-art station, and it’s sure to be a hit with visitors.”

For more information about the events and deals available through Kid’Cation, go to www.RiversandRoutes.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at 1-800-258-6645.