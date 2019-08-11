“All Around Alton” Adventure

× Expand c c

In partnership with the Alton Convention and Visitors Center, this is a fun Great Rivers day trip that begins in the quaint river town of Grafton, IL, just below the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. We meet you at Piasa Creek on the Great River Road, and shuttle up to the put in. Our professional river guides meet you, outfit you with gear and assist you in boarding one of our extraordinary 29 foot voyageur canoes. Along our route, we will explore some of the braided pristine river islands of this amazing stretch of river, picking our favorite for a river picnic lunch. After lunch we will take in river bluff views as we head downstream and pull back into Piasa Creek. You arrive with plenty of time to think about heading to Old Bakery Beer Co in historic downtown Alton for a post paddle refreshment! Or continue on your way to the Great Rivers Museum at the Lock, or to the Riverlands Audubon Center across the Clark bridge.

Gear, canoes, guides, lunch and shuttle included in price