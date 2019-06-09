Alton’s 22nd annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 9th.

The event typically attracts between 150-200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, State and Belle Streets.

There is no charge for admission.

Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 participants.

Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club.

Come out for the cars and stay for the live Rock & Roll music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale and great food.

For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.