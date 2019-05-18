Alton ABC Book Signing

to Google Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton ABC Book Signing

May 18, 2019 

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 

From concept through illustration, design, and binding, a small group of Alton High School students and their teacher, Mrs. Lexa Browning-Needham, have collaborated with our own Reneé B. Johnson of the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library to publish Alton ABC.

The rhyming alphabet picture book is designed to delight and inform, acknowledging the present and the history of our area.

Please join us in celebrating these students during the Alton ABC book signing and reading Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. –12 p.m., at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton.

No registration required.

Info

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Book Signing
to Google Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Alton ABC Book Signing - 2019-05-18 11:00:00