Alton ABC Book Signing

May 18, 2019

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois

From concept through illustration, design, and binding, a small group of Alton High School students and their teacher, Mrs. Lexa Browning-Needham, have collaborated with our own Reneé B. Johnson of the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library to publish Alton ABC.

The rhyming alphabet picture book is designed to delight and inform, acknowledging the present and the history of our area.

Please join us in celebrating these students during the Alton ABC book signing and reading Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. –12 p.m., at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton.

No registration required.