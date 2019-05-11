Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Corner of Landmarks and Henry Corner of Landmarks and Henry , Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Starting May 11, 2019
Saturdays from 8 am to Noon
Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm
Corner of Landmarks and Henry
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-1016
There will be an abundance of delicious fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, locally-raised hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, art demonstrations and more at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market.
Admission is free for shoppers and there is plenty of parking at its new permanent location in the city-owned parking lot at the corner of Landmarks and Henry Street.