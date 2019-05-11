Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00

Corner of Landmarks and Henry Corner of Landmarks and Henry , Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Starting May 11, 2019 

Saturdays from 8 am to Noon

Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm

Corner of Landmarks and Henry

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-1016

There will be an abundance of delicious fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, locally-raised hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, art demonstrations and more at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market.

Admission is free for shoppers and there is plenty of parking at its new permanent location in the city-owned parking lot at the corner of Landmarks and Henry Street.

Info

Corner of Landmarks and Henry Corner of Landmarks and Henry , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Farmer's Market
to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-11 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-18 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-25 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-25 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-05-25 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-01 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market - 2019-06-08 08:00:00