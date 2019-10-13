Alton Fire Department Open House

October 13th, 2019

12 noon to 3 pm

THEME

“Not every hero wears a cape, plan & practice your escape”

The Alton Fire Department takes great pride in doing our best to provide a safe community for Alton’s residents and visitors.

Please stop by Fire Station 1 located at 333 E. 20th St and have a free bowl of award winning chili and a hot dog and learn a few tips on fire safety along the way.

The Open House will include Fire Prevention Activities such as:

Live Burns

Arial Ladder Set up and water flow

Smoke house

Apparatus Display

Fire Extinguisher Demo

Face Painting

Games

Lucas 2 Demo

Firefighter Donning Gear and SCBA

Attendance Prizes

The Open House invitation is extended to all Alton area residents. We believe that “a better prepared community is a safer community”.