Alton Fire Department Open House
Alton Fire Department 333 E. 20th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
October 13th, 2019
12 noon to 3 pm
THEME
“Not every hero wears a cape, plan & practice your escape”
The Alton Fire Department takes great pride in doing our best to provide a safe community for Alton’s residents and visitors.
Please stop by Fire Station 1 located at 333 E. 20th St and have a free bowl of award winning chili and a hot dog and learn a few tips on fire safety along the way.
The Open House will include Fire Prevention Activities such as:
Live Burns
Arial Ladder Set up and water flow
Smoke house
Apparatus Display
Fire Extinguisher Demo
Face Painting
Games
Lucas 2 Demo
Firefighter Donning Gear and SCBA
Attendance Prizes
The Open House invitation is extended to all Alton area residents. We believe that “a better prepared community is a safer community”.