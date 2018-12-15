Alton Firefighters Local 1255 Second Annual Turkey Giveaway
Crisis Food Center 21 E. 6th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will be giving away free turkeys, Saturday, December 15th from 2-4 pm at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton. We gave a donation to CFC to buy turkeys with a CFC match. Together, we are able to purchase a lot of turkeys for families in need this Christmas.
To receive a free turkey, you must call Crisis Food Center at 618-462-8201 during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8am-2pm to schedule a time to come in and put your name on the list. CFC will create a list and give out a voucher to pick up the turkey. While you are there to sign up for the turkey, you can go home with a free 7-day supply of food that CFC gives to those in need once a month”, says Derrick Richardson.
“I am on the board of Crisis Food Center and a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255. The Alton firefighters wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in our community. Teaming up with the local food pantry made a good partnership. This is a holiday event we plan to do annually”, says Derrick Richardson.