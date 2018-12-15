Alton Firefighters Local 1255 Second Annual Turkey Giveaway

The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will be giving away free turkeys, Saturday, December 15th from 2-4 pm at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton. We gave a donation to CFC to buy turkeys with a CFC match. Together, we are able to purchase a lot of turkeys for families in need this Christmas.

To receive a free turkey, you must call Crisis Food Center at 618-462-8201 during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8am-2pm to schedule a time to come in and put your name on the list. CFC will create a list and give out a voucher to pick up the turkey. While you are there to sign up for the turkey, you can go home with a free 7-day supply of food that CFC gives to those in need once a month”, says Derrick Richardson.

“I am on the board of Crisis Food Center and a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255. The Alton firefighters wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in our community. Teaming up with the local food pantry made a good partnership. This is a holiday event we plan to do annually”, says Derrick Richardson.