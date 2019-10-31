Alton Halloween Parade

Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30 pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 614-3632

Ghost and goblins beware, the "Most Haunted Small Town in America" will be out in full force at the annual Halloween Parade. See Alton's scariest costumes and comical characters with over 40 participants including floats, bands and parade flair!

PARADE ROUTE

The parade will begin at the corner of Washington Avenue and Broadway and continue on Broadway to Piasa Street. The parade will then turn right onto Piasa to 9th Street.