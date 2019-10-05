Alton Haunted History Bus Tour

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Haunted History Bus Tour

Oct. 5, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26, 8 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 E. 3rd St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with an award-winning bus tour of Alton's most haunted places!

The bus tour is approximately three hours long and travels by luxury coach to various reportedly haunted sites throughout Alton -- includes sites on the walking tour plus additional sites that we can't walk to!

Guests are on and off the bus throughout the evening. Each tour is led by one a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.

For more information, call (217) 791-7859. $42 per person.

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
