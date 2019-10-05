Alton Haunted History Bus Tour
Oct. 5, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26, 8 pm
(217) 791-7859
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with an award-winning bus tour of Alton's most haunted places!
The bus tour is approximately three hours long and travels by luxury coach to various reportedly haunted sites throughout Alton -- includes sites on the walking tour plus additional sites that we can't walk to!
Guests are on and off the bus throughout the evening. Each tour is led by one a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
For more information, call (217) 791-7859. $42 per person.