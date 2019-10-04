Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26, 7 pm to 10 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 E. Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with the award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown!

The haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor. Admission is $27 per person.

Info

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-05 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-11 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-12 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour - 2019-10-18 19:00:00