Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26, 7 pm to 10 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 E. Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with the award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown!

The haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor. Admission is $27 per person.