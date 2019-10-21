Alton High NHS 4th Annual Trunk or Treat

Alton High School 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

Fun for all trick-or-treating-age kids! Join the Alton High School National Honor Society and other clubs/organizations for our annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 21 from 5-7 pm in the upper parking lot. Along with safe trick-or-treating, there will also be several games to play as well as a real helicopter on display!

Info

Fun for Kids, Halloween
618-474-2700
