Alton High NHS 4th Annual Trunk or Treat
Alton High School 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, Illinois 62002
×
N/A
AHS NHS Trunk or Treat 2019
Fun for all trick-or-treating-age kids! Join the Alton High School National Honor Society and other clubs/organizations for our annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 21 from 5-7 pm in the upper parking lot. Along with safe trick-or-treating, there will also be several games to play as well as a real helicopter on display!
Info
Alton High School 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, Illinois 62002
Fun for Kids, Halloween