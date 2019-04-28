Alton High School Afternoon at the Ballpark
Busch Stadium 700 Clark Avenue, Missouri 63102
St. Louis Cardinals VS. Cincinnati Reds Baseball Game, Sunday, April 28th at 1:15 p.m.
$35/Ticket ($61-$63 FACE VALUE) RF BOX & LOWER RF BOX SECTIONS (100 LEVEL)
Hot dog & soda voucher included! $15 value
GIVEAWAYS:
Kids under 15: ROAD ALTERNATE YADIER MOLINA JERSEY AND 2019 TICKET VOUCHER
ADULTS 16+: ROAD LATERNATE BLUE TOTE BAG (FIRST 30,000)
Prairie Farms Ice Cream "SUNDAYS" & Run the Bases Day
BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE!
Contact Scott Harper: SHARPER@ALTONSCHOOLS.ORG or 618.474.2253
Info
Busch Stadium 700 Clark Avenue, Missouri 63102 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Sports