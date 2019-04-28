Alton High School Afternoon at the Ballpark

Busch Stadium 700 Clark Avenue, Missouri 63102

St. Louis Cardinals VS. Cincinnati Reds Baseball Game, Sunday, April 28th at 1:15 p.m.

$35/Ticket ($61-$63 FACE VALUE) RF BOX & LOWER RF BOX SECTIONS (100 LEVEL)

Hot dog & soda voucher included! $15 value

GIVEAWAYS:

Kids under 15: ROAD ALTERNATE YADIER MOLINA JERSEY AND 2019 TICKET VOUCHER

ADULTS 16+: ROAD LATERNATE BLUE TOTE BAG (FIRST 30,000)

Prairie Farms Ice Cream "SUNDAYS" & Run the Bases Day

BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE!

Contact Scott Harper: SHARPER@ALTONSCHOOLS.ORG or 618.474.2253

Busch Stadium 700 Clark Avenue, Missouri 63102
618.474.2253
