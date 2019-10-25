Alton Little Theater: And Then There Were None

Oct. 25, 26, & 31, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Oct. 27, 2 pm to 4 pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

Welcome the cast of the Alton Little Theater has they bring a new production: “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie and directed by Brant McCance. First, there were ten—a curious assortment of strangers summoned as weekend guests to a private island off the coast of Devon. Their host, an eccentric millionaire unknown to all of them, is nowhere to be found. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal—and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. One by one they fall prey. Before the weekend is out, there will be none. And only the dead are above suspicion. Guests will have a chance to get involved by selecting the demise they want to see! Adult tickets are $20 and children under 18 are $12.