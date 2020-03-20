Alton Little Theater: Holy Laughter
Alton Little Theater 2450 N. Henry, Alton, Illinois 62002
All Communities have their eccentricities, but none more hilarious than St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. A young female priest and her congregation manage to find joy amidst the strife of daily life and the struggling congregation finds new comic heights when they embrace the changing waves of faith.
Holy Laughter (Comedy) by Catherine Trieschmann/ Directed by Gail Drillinger
comedy, Theater & Dance