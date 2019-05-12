Alton Little Theater: Mamma Mia

May 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, and 18, 7:30 pm

May 12 & 19, 2 pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

The most romantic musical comedy comes to the ALT stage just as the popular movie sequel hits the screens summer 2018. Love, mishaps, and music by ABBA will have audiences dancing in the aisles again as they feel transported to the Greek Island of Kalokairi on the eve of a wedding!

For more information, call (618) 462-3205.