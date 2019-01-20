Alton Little Theater: On Golden Pond

January 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26, 7:30 pm

January 20 & 27, 2 pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

The touching play takes place at a summer lake home and focuses on a daughter’s turbulent relationship with her father and the trials of a loving couple in the twilight years of a long marriage. A testament to the power of love and family and redemption. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.