Alton Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 27, 10 am to Noon

Alton Middle School

2200 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-7527

Celebrate Memorial Day by experiencing the oldest consecutive running parade in the entire nation. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of the parade.

The first one was held in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War. More than 50 participants will take part in the parade.

Honor the history of Pie Town, Upper Alton and those that served our country. Bring your lawn chairs and line the streets to show your support and join in on the fun.

The parade begins at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave.

For more information, call (618) 462-7527.