Alton Moose Lodge No. 951 Patriotic Committee Annual Fundraiser for Troops Serving in the Armed Forces
Alton Moose Lodge 526 East Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62002
Veterans
Sunday, Feb. 2
4 p.m. - ?
Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Avenue
Attendance prizes, food, raffles and drawings and more. The Super Bowl will be playing on the big screen.
All profits will be used to send care packages to troops overseas and to support military programs.
(618) 466-2435
