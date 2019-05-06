Alton Municipal Band - OPEN REHEARSAL

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Pre-season Open Rehearsals:  Mondays, May 6, 13, and 20 at 7:30pm with auditions immediately following the May 20th rehearsal and will include sight-reading, bring a prepared piece, and some scales. 

Summer performances are Thursdays at Riverview Park at 8pm, and Sundays at Haskell Park at 7pm for 9 weeks starting June 6th.

The Grand FINALE Concert will be on campus at the college August 8 at 8pm.

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Auditions
