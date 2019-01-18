Alton Restaurant Week

January 18-27, 2019

Restaurants throughout the region

Dine with us during the Annual Alton Restaurant Week. Starting Friday, Jan. 18 many of the locally owned restaurants along the Byway will come together to offer diners a taste of some of their best menu items. Lunch is priced at $10 (plus tax and gratuity) and dinner is $25 (plus tax and gratuity). For more information, call (800) 258-6645.