Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
January 18-27, 2019
Restaurants throughout the region
Dine with us during the Annual Alton Restaurant Week. Starting Friday, Jan. 18 many of the locally owned restaurants along the Byway will come together to offer diners a taste of some of their best menu items. Lunch is priced at $10 (plus tax and gratuity) and dinner is $25 (plus tax and gratuity). For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
