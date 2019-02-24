Alton Symphony Orchestra: A French Connection
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Alton Symphony Orchestra: A French Connection
Sunday, February 24, 3 pm to 5 pm
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Rd.
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-3270
Alton Symphony Orchestra presents "A French Connection" Featuring several French composers and works from "Carmen" by Bizet, "The Sea" by Debussy, and "Symphony No. 6 'Pathetique'" By Tchaikovsky. Admission for adults: $10, Seniors and Children: $5, Staff and Students of Lewis and Clark Community College receive free admission with I.D.