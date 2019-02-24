Alton Symphony Orchestra: A French Connection

Sunday, February 24, 3 pm to 5 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Alton Symphony Orchestra presents "A French Connection" Featuring several French composers and works from "Carmen" by Bizet, "The Sea" by Debussy, and "Symphony No. 6 'Pathetique'" By Tchaikovsky. Admission for adults: $10, Seniors and Children: $5, Staff and Students of Lewis and Clark Community College receive free admission with I.D.