Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Night at the Cinema

Saturday, April 27, 7 pm to 10 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Alton Symphony Orchestra presents A Night at the Cinema. Featuring the music of John Williams along with "William Tell Overture" by Rossini, and "Light Cavalry Overture" by Von Suppe.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, staff and students of Lewis and Clark Community College are free with I.D.