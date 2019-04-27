Alton Symphony Orchestra: A Night at the Cinema
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Saturday, April 27, 7 pm to 10 pm
Alton Symphony Orchestra presents A Night at the Cinema. Featuring the music of John Williams along with "William Tell Overture" by Rossini, and "Light Cavalry Overture" by Von Suppe.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, staff and students of Lewis and Clark Community College are free with I.D.