Alton Symphony Orchestra: The Shakespearean Soal

Alton Symphony Orchestra presents "The Shakespearean Soul" with music by Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Rossini and Sibelius. Collective music from Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dreamm Othello and The Tempest. Special performances by the Alton Youth Symphony and this season's Marie Stillwell Concerto competition winner.

This concert will be located in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College. Adults $10, Seniors/Children $5, Staff and Students of Lewis and Clark Community College are free with I.D.