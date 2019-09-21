Alton Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event

Interactive pet-friendly event takes place Sep 21, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Alton, IL. (September 2019) -- Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Alton. Planned for Sep 21, 2019 from 9:00am until 1:00pm, this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Alan Bruhn, manager of the Alton Tractor Supply store. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your fourlegged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Sep 21, 2019 to let your pet find its treat of

choice."

Participating event partners will include:

PetVet Clinic

On site 9:30am to 11:30am

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. For more information, please contact the Alton Tractor Supply at 618-433-2905.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.