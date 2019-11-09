Amare's 2019 Fall Jamboree - Chili Cook-Off & Lip Sync Battle

× Expand Amare Amare's Fall Jamboree 2019 - Chili Cook-Off & Lip Sync Battle

Our 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off and 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle are back in 2019 with spice and laughs like never before! We begin the day with chili and watch the lip sync battle make us laugh straight from the belly!!!

Free to attend, $5 to sample chili.

Interested in entering your award-winning chili please register here: https://amare4thchilicookoff.eventbrite.com - $30 to enter your award-winning chili

Interested in entering the Lip Sync Battle as an individual, duet, or group of 3-4 team members, please register here: https://amarelipsync3.eventbrite.com - $25, $35, or $50 to enter lip sync battle