Amare's Rockin' for Recovery

Riverbend nonprofit Amare is organizing a music festival and fundraiser to help support their mission and the individuals and families they serve. The Metro-East Recovery Council is also collaborating with Amare to make this event a huge success. The event will have food trucks, a kid zone, and live music. The celebration will recognize National Recovery Month's 30th year anniversary of celebrating those in recovery from substance abuse and mental health.