Amare's Rockin' for Recovery

to Google Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00

St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Riverbend nonprofit Amare is organizing a music festival and fundraiser to help support their mission and the individuals and families they serve. The Metro-East Recovery Council is also collaborating with Amare to make this event a huge success. The event will have food trucks, a kid zone, and live music. The celebration will recognize National Recovery Month's 30th year anniversary of celebrating those in recovery from substance abuse and mental health.

Info

St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Community Outreach, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
618-780-4843
to Google Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery - 2019-09-07 16:00:00