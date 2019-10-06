Ambassadors of Harmony

to Google Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00

Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Hall 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Greater Alton Concert Association presents Ambassadors of Harmony. This group of more than 130 voices is four time National Chorus Champion. Tickets can be ordered by calling 618-468-4222 or go to website www.greateraltonconcertassociation.org Adults-$25/advance $30/door Students always $10.

Info

Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Hall 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
618-531-8504
to Google Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Ambassadors of Harmony - 2019-10-06 15:00:00