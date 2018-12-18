American Red Cross Blood Drive

Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois

Wood River Library will again be hosting the American Red Cross with a Blood Drive set for Tuesday, December 18, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

To make an appointment go online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "WoodRiverLib." This will help expedite the process and give you the best donation experience.

Call 1-800-733-2767 to check availability.

Walk-ins are always welcome.

Info
Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois View Map
Blood Drive, Community Outreach, Health & Wellness
618-254-4832
