American Red Cross Blood Drive

Wood River Public Library

Wood River Library will again be hosting the American Red Cross with a Blood Drive set for Tuesday, December 18, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

To make an appointment go online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "WoodRiverLib." This will help expedite the process and give you the best donation experience.

Call 1-800-733-2767 to check availability.

Walk-ins are always welcome.