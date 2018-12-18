American Red Cross Blood Drive
Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois
Give the Gift of Life - Donate Today!
Wood River Library will again be hosting the American Red Cross with a Blood Drive set for Tuesday, December 18, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.
To make an appointment go online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "WoodRiverLib." This will help expedite the process and give you the best donation experience.
Call 1-800-733-2767 to check availability.
Walk-ins are always welcome.
Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois
Blood Drive, Community Outreach, Health & Wellness