American Red Cross Blood Drive
Eden United Church of Christ 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville, Illinois
Eden Church is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on October 20, 2019. The blood drive will take place in the church gym at 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, IL, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter EDENUCC to schedule an appointment.
