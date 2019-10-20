American Red Cross Blood Drive

Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00

Eden United Church of Christ 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville, Illinois

Eden Church is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on October 20, 2019. The blood drive will take place in the church gym at 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, IL, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..

Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter EDENUCC to schedule an appointment.

Info

Eden United Church of Christ 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville, Illinois View Map
blood drive
Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-10-20 00:00:00