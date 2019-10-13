Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Annual 5K And One-Mile Run/Walk

St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is inviting St. Louisans to support events and activities planned to observe National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September 2019:

Tuesday, September 3rd – Cookie Baking for Survivors SLOCA volunteers bake cookies at the Dierbergs Cooking School kitchen in Des Peres for distribution to ovarian cancer patients and oncology nurses at area gynecological chemotherapy infusion centers. Contact the SLOCA office for more information at 314-966-7562.

Friday, September 13th – Planetarium Lighting to Recognize National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month From 5:00 am to sunrise and from sunset to 1:00 am on Friday, September 13, SLOCA will turn the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center teal - the signature color of ovarian cancer - to coincide with National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Friday, September 13th – St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark Five hundred SLOCA supporters will fill the stands for a fun-filled evening as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Brewers at 7:15 pm. SLOCA will be recognized at the game, and the organization will have representatives on the field during batting practice and to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Tickets are $35 each and include a free hot dog and soda – tickets have $63 face value and are located in the Lower Right Field Box sections. Ovarian Cancer survivors receive a free ticket. For tickets visit sloca.org or call the SLOCA office at 314-966-7562.

Tuesday, September 17th – Teal Toes for SLOCA The sixth annual Teal Toes for SLOCA event will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at the Nail Pro location in Des Peres. A portion of proceeds from all services performed on this date will benefit SLOCA. Attendees are encouraged to choose a teal color for their pedicure (though teal is not required!) in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September. There are also raffles, prizes and treats throughout the day. Reserve a space online at sloca.org/tealtoes. A percent of all services for the day will be donated to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness. Please note, payment will be collected at the time of services - not during registration. Teal Toes is organized by the friends and family of the late Shawn Blaes. In 2018, the event raised more than $6,000 to fund ovarian cancer research.

Sunday, October 13th – Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Annual 5K And One-Mile Run/Walk The 13th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer (FamiliesROC is a 5K and 1-mile run/walk which will take place in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, October 13th. The race starts at 8:30 am at Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street. Sponsors and SLOCA supporters will have booths at the event as well as entertainment by the School of Rock House Band, the Bubble Bus, a photo booth, appearances by Fred Bird and Louie and much more!KLOU’s Morning Show Co-Host Judi Diamond will serve as the FamiliesROC Run/Walk Emcee.The FamiliesROC event was started in 2006 by the Jorgensen family as their wife and mother, Brenda, fought her own battle with ovarian cancer. Sadly, she lost that battle in 2011 but the event continues to honor her spirit and to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and ongoing awareness programs.Race Day Schedule is as follows:

7:00 am - Registration and packet pick up

8:30 am - Survivor Ceremony

8:40 am - National Anthem

8:45 am - Race Start

9:30 am - Awards Ceremony

10:00 am - Raffle Drawing

Registration is NOW open to the public! Register for the race on the SLOCA website - sloca.org/familiesroc.

SLOCA will need volunteers to help plan, set up and provide runner assistance during the FamiliesROC event. For more information, please contact SLOCA at volunteers@sloca.org.