An Evening of Classic Elton, featuring the Dogs of Society, Music Department Scholarship Concert
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
11/9 – An Evening of Classic Elton, featuring the Dogs of Society, Music Department Scholarship Concert: 7:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
Info
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music