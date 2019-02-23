An Evening of Sex and the Supernatural

Saturday, February 23, 7 pm to 9 pm

Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center

301 E. Broadway St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6256

This eerie evening will include wine and decadent desserts, chosen especially for the event. Author Troy Taylor will do a presentation on "Sex and the Supernatural," which will cover the haunted history of sex and the occult. This is not an event for the faint of heart or easily embarrassed! It will be a perfect evening for those who are fans of Troy's most infamous and controversial writings and presentation. Bring along your significant other and be prepared to be scared! Must be 21 or older. $38 per person, wine and dessert included.