An Evening with the Dead

Friday, May 24, 7 pm to 10 pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings at the haunted Mineral Springs Hotel for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events!

This eerie night will include a catered dinner from the Best Western Premier in Alton and it will be served in the Crystal Dining Room at the 1914 Mineral Springs Hotel.

After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “An Evening with the Dead,” a fascinating and sometimes chilling look at America’s relationship with death, dying, funeral customs, and more!

Admission is $42 per person.