An Evening with the St. Louis Exorcism

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 pm to 10 pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings at the haunted Mineral Springs Hotel for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie night will include a catered dinner from the Best Western Premier in Alton and it will be served at the hotel, just as they did back in 1914 when the hotel opened. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “An Evening with the St. Louis Exorcism,” the true and uncensored story of the infamous St. Louis Exorcism of 1949! WILL INCLUDE TRUE, UNCENSORED, NEVER-BEFORE-PRESENTED MATERIAL FROM THE CASE — EVEN MORE THAN WAS INCLUDED IN TROY’S BOOK! This is an eye-opening, often horrifying presentation that is not for the faint of heart and is not to be mistaken for the faux documentaries or shoddy research that has been done in the past. This night will truly set the record straight – a fact that will having you sleeping with the lights on long after you get home! $42 per person.