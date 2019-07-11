Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons?

to Google Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons?

Grades 7-12  

Thursday, July 11 — 6-7:30 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

 Chris Sagovac, Associate Professor of Animation at Webster University, will discuss the principles of animation and will introduce participants to drawn animation techniques in a short flip book workshop. 

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information

Info

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons? - 2019-07-11 18:00:00