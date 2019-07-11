Animation 101: How do you animate your favorite cartoons?
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Grades 7-12
Thursday, July 11 — 6-7:30 PM
Chris Sagovac, Associate Professor of Animation at Webster University, will discuss the principles of animation and will introduce participants to drawn animation techniques in a short flip book workshop.
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops