Anime Senpai

Friday, Oct. 11, 2 pm

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 am

Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 am to 4 pm

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Anime Getaway: St. Louis was first organized in 2013 and held its first year in 2014 at the Collinsville Gateway Center. Since its inception; Anime Getaway has quickly grown in size and scope to boast over 60 hours of programming, and 1200+ attendees! It is now one of the top animation and comic conventions to attend in the St. Louis area!

You can purchase Anime Senpai badges in advance of the event, March 1st, through September 3rd online. These badges are good for all days of the convention, and badges can be picked up at any time during the weekend so long as the Registration desk is open. Your badge will allow you access to all public areas of the convention including all guest panels, autographs, video gaming, table top gaming, and so much more!