Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K

to Google Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00

Landmarks Blvd. (US Hwy 67) and Henry Street Landmarks Blvd. (US Hwy 67) and Henry Street , Alton, Illinois 62002

Jog or walk into spring by participating in the Annual Alton Half Marathon. Enjoy the scenic views of the Mississippi River and historic areas of Alton. Route also includes crossing the famed-Clark Bridge. For more information, e-mail altonhalf@gmail.com.

Info

Landmarks Blvd. (US Hwy 67) and Henry Street Landmarks Blvd. (US Hwy 67) and Henry Street , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Event, Outdoor, Run
to Google Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K - 2020-03-21 08:00:00