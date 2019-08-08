Get ready to party with a purpose at the annual American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East, being held on August 8th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Gateway Center located at 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville, IL. The fun filled evening will include mouth-watering farm to table cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, libations from local distilleries, wineries and breweries, and delectable desserts. The fantastic Glendale Riders will be rocking the stage as this year’s headline entertainment.

Every dollar raised at Farm to Table Metro East helps the American Cancer Society save lives by helping people stay well through prevention and early detection; helping people get well through hands-on support; by finding cures through groundbreaking research; and by fighting back through public policy efforts. Because of the progress made against cancer, 500 lives are saved every day that would have otherwise been lost to cancer.

In addition to live music, other activities will include a wine toss, a mystery raffle with amazing locally crafted items, and a chance to win both a quarter cow and a half hog from Red Barn Farm Meats. There will also be a silent auction with items like St. Louis Cardinals ticket packages, culinary outings, artistic items and more.

Tickets are available now. Head to www.acsfarmtotable.com to purchase online or call 618-288-2390 to purchase by phone. Please encourage your family and friends to attend this culinary event to save lives and celebrate life.

Our current list of food vendors includes Sugarfire 64, Doc's Smokehouse, Bakers & Hale, Bella Milano, My Just Desserts, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Cleveland Heath, Spectra Food Services, State Street Market and Sloan's Pub House. Our current list of beverage vendors includes Stumpy's Spirits, Grafton Winery, Old Bakery Beer, 4204 Main Street Brewing, Mastermind Vodka, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, and Goshen Coffee Company.

For more information including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org