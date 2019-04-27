Annual Arbor Day Celebration
Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Saturday, April 27, 9 am to 3:30 pm
Have you hugged a tree lately?
Join the Village of Godfrey in celebrating the environment and all things trees related at Annual Arbor Day Festival with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at Glazebrook Park!
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a youth fishing derby and continues through 3:30 p.m. with face painting, crafts, youth games and more!
Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors.
The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. to recognize the individuals for whom trees were planted.