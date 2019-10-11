Annual Block Party

Alton YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton, Illinois 62002

Save the Date!

YWCA is on a mission. 

The YWCA of Alton invites our friends to our Annual Block Party on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at 304 E. Third Street in Alton.

The party will be held in front of our 3rd street entrance. 

Family friendly environment!

Come meet our staff and enjoy a community get together.

In case of inclement weather, we will be indoors.

To RSVP, please call 618-465-7774.

Alton YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton, Illinois 62002
618-465-7774
