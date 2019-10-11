Annual Block Party
Alton YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton, Illinois 62002
Save the Date!
YWCA is on a mission.
The YWCA of Alton invites our friends to our Annual Block Party on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at 304 E. Third Street in Alton.
The party will be held in front of our 3rd street entrance.
Family friendly environment!
Come meet our staff and enjoy a community get together.
In case of inclement weather, we will be indoors.
To RSVP, please call 618-465-7774.
Info
Alton YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Party