Annual Breakfast with Santa

Village of South Roxana 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, Illinois 62087

The Village of South Roxana will be hosting our annual Breakfast with Santa at the village hall from 9am-11am on Saturday December 7th 2019. (211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana)

There will be refreshments, donuts, and a goody bag for the kids from Santa.

For any questions, contact Wanda Holmes at 618-254-2086.

Village of South Roxana 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, Illinois 62087
Christmas, Fun for Kids
618-254-2086
