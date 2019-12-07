Annual Breakfast with Santa
Village of South Roxana 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, Illinois 62087
The Village of South Roxana will be hosting our annual Breakfast with Santa at the village hall from 9am-11am on Saturday December 7th 2019. (211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana)
There will be refreshments, donuts, and a goody bag for the kids from Santa.
For any questions, contact Wanda Holmes at 618-254-2086.
Info
Village of South Roxana 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, Illinois 62087 View Map
Christmas, Fun for Kids