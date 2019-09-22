Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness"

St. John's UCC-Midway Hosts an Important Community Education Event

One in four people live with a diagnosable mental illness. Depression has touched the lives of so many. On Sept 22 from 2 to 4 pm., St. John's UCC in Midway will host their annual Community Education Event at the church.

This year's topic is "Depression Awareness" and will feature a guest speaker from The Gift of Voice, as well as other speakers who will give personal accounts regarding their battles with depression. Please join us and learn more about this disease and the ways in which you can help.

Refreshments will be served, so please let the church know if you will be bringing a group. Phone: 618-377-9288