Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness"

to Google Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00

St. John's UCC 7456 Lake Street, Moro, Illinois 62067

St. John's UCC-Midway Hosts an Important Community Education Event

One in four people live with a diagnosable mental illness. Depression has touched the lives of so many. On Sept 22 from 2 to 4 pm., St. John's UCC in Midway will host their annual Community Education Event at the church.

This year's topic is "Depression Awareness" and will feature a guest speaker from The Gift of Voice, as well as other speakers who will give personal accounts regarding their battles with depression. Please join us and learn more about this disease and the ways in which you can help.

Refreshments will be served, so please let the church know if you will be bringing a group. Phone: 618-377-9288

Info

St. John's UCC 7456 Lake Street, Moro, Illinois 62067 View Map
Community Outreach
618-377-9288
to Google Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Community Education Event - "Depression Awareness" - 2019-09-22 14:00:00