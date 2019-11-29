Annual Fall Native American Holiday Market
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 30 Ramey, Collinsville, Illinois
Friday, Nov. 29, Noon to 5 pm
Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 am to 4 pm
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
30 Ramey St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 343-5160
Come to Cahokia Mounds for the Annual Fall Native American Holiday Market. The market will run Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Purchase holiday gift items made by Native American artists and craftspeople. Unique and handmade items will include jewelry, paintings, herbals, weaving, baskets, pottery, metal work, sculptures and more. This is free and open to the public!