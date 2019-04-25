Annual Ladies’ Night Out

to Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar iCalendar

Darin Chiropractic, Wellness & Rehab 2013 Johnson Road Suite D, Granite City, Illinois 62040

We have a great group of vendors lined up and this is sure to be a night that is full of fun, shopping, and socializing! We will be serving hors d’oeuvres, wine, and coffee. Take a tour our office and get a complimentary spinal screening. Fabulous attendance prize drawings from each vendor!

This will be a wonderful event with something for everyone so mark your calendars and we'll see you there! All are invited, so please bring your friends!

Admission is FREE

Info

Darin Chiropractic, Wellness & Rehab 2013 Johnson Road Suite D, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Event, Health & Wellness, Shopping
6189312050
please enable javascript to view
