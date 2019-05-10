The Greater Alton Unit of Church women United of Illinois will host its annual May Friendship Day Celebration on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Millennium Temple Church of God In Christ located at 401 Blair Street in Alton. (lower level)

A Valiant woman from the Alton area will be recognized for her services rendered to the Unit and the community. Theme for the event is

“The Time Is Now - Agree to differ” The public is invited.

Church Women United is AN UMBRELLA where Christian women join together as CWU in their local communities to create a multicultural and intergenerational group who come together for celebration, prayer and action around the Common Goals of CWU.

4 Common Goals:

1. To grow in our faith and to extend our vision of what it means to be Christian women living and working in society.

2. To strengthen the visibility of the ecumenical community.

3. To work for a just, peaceful and caring society.

4. To use responsibly and creatively the resources God had entrusted to us - our intelligence, our time, our energy, our money – as we carry out the mission of Christ through Church Women United.

CWU has always seen our Christian faith as directly related to making a better world for all and, therefore, having direct connection to social and political action through individual local unit initiatives and state projects.

CWU is a national volunteer-based Christian movement that works toward social justice and the empowerment of women globally. Our constituents represent a broad spectrum of Christian tradition, including racial, ethnic, socio-economic and age diversity, and 26 denominations.

The Greater Alton unit meets at noon each month on 2nd Thursday at Unity Fellowship Church located at 1301 W. Delmar in Godfrey.

Pat Freeman of Unity Fellowship Church serves as President, Shirley Scott of Tabernacle Baptist Church serves as Vice President/Ecumenical Program Chair, Alma Irvin of Unity serves as Secretary, Karen Gunter of Lovejoy Presbyterian Church is the Treasurer and Minister Joyce Elliott of Union Baptist Church was re-elected at the 2019 CWU-Illinois State assembly to serve as South Area Coordinator.