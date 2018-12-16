Wood River First United Methodist Church is holding their annual Santa Lunch on Sunday, December 16th immediately following the 10:30 am service let by Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith! The choir will sing and there will also be a solo by Becqui Marshall. Lunch will be served by the wonderful church kitchen staff and will consist of turkey, dressing, vegetable, beverage, dessert and all the trimmings for a small gift donation to the church. 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River. Sunday School will be at 9:30 am and for any more information, please contact the church at 618-254-1921.