Annual Santa Lunch
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Wood River First United Methodist Church is holding their annual Santa Lunch on Sunday, December 16th immediately following the 10:30 am service let by Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith! The choir will sing and there will also be a solo by Becqui Marshall. Lunch will be served by the wonderful church kitchen staff and will consist of turkey, dressing, vegetable, beverage, dessert and all the trimmings for a small gift donation to the church. 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River. Sunday School will be at 9:30 am and for any more information, please contact the church at 618-254-1921.