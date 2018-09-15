Annual Summer Cool Down
Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Madison County Home and Community Education will be having their annual Summer Cool Down on September 15th at the Senior Service Plus building in Alton.
Participants can choose between multiple art classes each for a small fee. Registration is $10 and includes a boxed lunch.
For more registration information and class information please visit our Facebook page or email Emily at emhohl@gmail.com.
